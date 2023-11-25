Iran FM: Future of Gaza will be determined by Palestinians

Speaking with Al Jazeera news channel, Amirabdollahian said the Zionist regime could not continue the war on Gaza if it was not for the support of the United States.

“The solution in Gaza is determined and defined by the Palestinian people and the resistance, and the future of Gaza is decided by the Palestinian people and the resistance,” he said.

He also pointed out that President Ebrahim Raisi presented an initiative to stop Israeli war crimes in Gaza to the leaders of Islamic countries and BRICS member states.

On the four-day ceasefire that went into force on Friday morning, the chief Iranian diplomat expressed hopes that the truce would be the beginning of the halt to the crimes of the Zionist regime.

“We received messages from the US that they do not want to expand the scope of the war. In response, we announced to the Americans that they are expanding the scope of the war by supporting Israel and equipping it with weapons,” he added.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Wednesday announced a ceasefire with the Zionist regime, which went into force on Friday morning.

Under the ceasefire, 200 trucks of medical aid and four fuel trucks will enter the Gaza Strip daily.

Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the Zionist regime on October 7 in retaliation for the regime’s occupation and crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Israel waged a bloody war on Gaza that has so far killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including at least 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

endNewsMessage1