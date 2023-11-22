BRICS leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

In their statement, the heads of the BRICS countries called for an independent and transparent investigation into the war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip in accordance with international standards and emphasized that the dire humanitarian situation, especially in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories, is a cause for concern.

In this statement, the heads of the BRICS countries also condemned the brutal actions against the Palestinians, called for the immediate release of the hostages and supported efforts to immediately end hostilities, protect civilians, and send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"We condemn violent actions against civilians, including war crimes, attacks on civilian infrastructure, as well as all provocative and destructive actions," it added.

In the final statement of the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS countries, it is stated: "We demand the establishment of an immediate humanitarian, durable and stable ceasefire that will lead to the cessation of hostilities, the establishment of peace and security in the Gaza Strip based on international laws and the United Nations Charter."

This statement further emphasizes the importance of preventing the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, "We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and call on those who have influence over them to end the conflict and immediately establish a ceasefire and establish peace."

In the end, the heads of the BRICS countries, by condemning any forced migration of Palestinians individually or collectively from their lands, either to Gaza or to neighboring countries, emphasized that a just and permanent settlement of the conflict between the Zionist regime and Palestine is possible only through peaceful means.

