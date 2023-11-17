'Zionist regime’s backers not qualified to preach human rights to Iran'

In reaction to the anti-Iran resolution in the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Kanaani said that the countries that have a long history of systematic human rights violations and crimes against nations are in no position to give human rights advice to the Iranian government and people.

The passing of the anti-Iran resolution amid indifference to Israeli crimes in Gaza brought dishonor on the Western countries and laid bare their “blatant hypocrisy and sheer lies” about human rights, he said.

“How is it that the US and some Western countries do not see the massacre of children and women by the occupying Israeli regime in Gaza and instead issue a resolution against Iran by repeating baseless claims founded on false information and dishonest generalizations?” he said, referring to the all-out assistance provided by the US, Canada, and some other Western states for the Israeli regime to commit barbaric atrocities, war crimes, and genocide against the innocent Palestinian people.

The Iranian diplomat also condemned the countries that pushed for the UN resolution for “abusing the sublime concepts and values of human rights to promote their own short-sighted political objectives.”

He further noted that the anti-Iran document “lacks legitimacy and validity” with “one-sided and unrealistic” provisions.

The Islamic System in Iran is based on a religious democracy and has always been serious and ready to promote human rights under its international obligations, Kanaani stressed.

endNewsMessage1