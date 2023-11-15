Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest initiatives for ceasefire in Gaza

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian and Al Thani discussed the latest development in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as brutal aggressions of the Zionist regime in the Gaza enclave.

Referring to the continued genocide in Gaza by the Zionist regime, they described the situation in Gaza as a very critical humanitarian situation and stressed the need for an immediate end to war crimes against Gaza and urgent relief to the Palestinian people.

The two sides also talked about the Israeli bombing of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza and labeled the attack as "a clear violation of international law and an extension of Israel's approach to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure".

The Israeli regime waged a bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,180 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 28,000 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

