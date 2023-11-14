Iran condemns Israeli regime's attack on Qatari reconstruction HQ in Gaza

Such crimes are a clear indication of the inhuman and brutal nature of the Zionists, Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Tuesday while referring to the Israeli regime's shelling of the headquarters of Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza which happened a day earlier.

The human conscience is hurt by the Zionists’ brutality and crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation in Gaza, Kanaani noted in his statement.

Referring to the violation of international laws in a clear and continuous manner by the Zionist regime in Gaza, the spokesman once again urged the international community to make use of all of its potential to hold the regime accountable for the crimes.

More than 11,000 people, many of them women and children, have been killed in attacks on Gaza since October 7 when the Israeli regime launched its brutal military operation against the enclave.

