Iran, Saudi ambassadors discuss regional developments

Enayati published a picture of the meeting on his social media account, writing that the Saudi ambassador’s meeting “brought us blessings.”

The Iranian envoy told Al-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper that Iran is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in respect of supporting the Palestinian people.

Tehran advocates any initiative or common measure to stop the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian children, prevent the spillover of unfair war against defenseless people of Palestine, as well as avoid more destruction and agony in the besieged area, Enayati added.

The Iranian ambassador also noted that the Islamic Republic is prepared to cooperate with the Saudi Kingdom, other relevant parties, as well as regional and international organizations in order to play an effective role in taking a united stance against the Israeli occupation and support the Palestinian nation.

