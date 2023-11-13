Iran calls on Egypt to open Rafah border for aid to reach Gaza

Amirabdollahian wrote on his X (Twitter) account on Sunday night that he had pressed his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry on the reopening of the Rafah crossing during a meeting they had on the sideline of the emergency meeting of heads of Islamic and Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend.

The top Iranian diplomat said that he had "told FM Sameh Shoukry: today is our test day and Egypt is expected to open the Rafah crossing to send water, medicine &…to Gaza."

He said that the " Israeli regime collapsed on Oct 7 and is now alive on American artificial respiration. The world is witnessing the full-scale American war against Gaza."

