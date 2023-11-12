Iran, Syria's Presidents describe power of resistance as determining factor

On the sideline of the joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday, Raisi and al-Assad reviewed the latest developments in occupied Palestinian territories.

Emphasizing the need to make an operational and executive decision on the Gaza issue, the two sides urged the immediate ending of the bombing of residential areas, lifting the blockade of Gaza, and developing relief to the people of this region as three main demands about Gaza that Riyadh meeting is expected to be able to achieve these goals.

President Raisi highlighted relief and humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza as one of the issues stressed by the parties during the meeting.

Bashar al-Assad, for his part, thanked President Raisi’s enlightened and supportive speech on Gaza at the summit, emphasizing the need for a quick cessation of attacks and the start of relief to Gaza.

