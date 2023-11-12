Iran, Egypt call for strengthening bilateral ties

On the sideline of the joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday, President Raisi and El-Sisi held talks on the issues of mutual ties.

President Raisi emphasized the need for the unity of Islamic countries amid the Israeli regime aggression on Gaza, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no barrier to expanding relations with the friendly country of Egypt.

Referring to the Cairo Peace Summit on Gaza development as a positive initiative, Raisi noted that the Cairo Peace Summit could have been a turning point in ending Zionist atrocities in the massacre of defenseless and innocent women and children, but the Western countries supporting the Zionist regime prevented the meeting from succeeding just as they did not allow the Security Council and other international organizations to take effective action to stop these crimes.

The Iranian President said that the world expects the Rafah crossing will be opened so that international aid can go to Gaza, adding that it is clear to everyone that the US and the Zionist regime are preventing the opening of the Rafah crossing to provide aid to the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza. However, the obstacles must be overcome.

El-Sisi, for his part, said that his country’s definite political will is to establish real ties with Iran, noting that he has assigned the relevant ministers to pursue deep relations between the two countries.

Referring to the Palestine issue, he underlined that Egypt is a country that has suffered more than others from the consequences of this issue.

