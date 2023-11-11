Zionist regime engaged in genocide of Palestinians with US support: Spox

"Gaza is a test for humanity to test its conscience! No living and awake conscience will remain silent after seeing the pictures of the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, the complete siege of more than 2 million people, the bombing of hospitals and the killing of patients, and the siege of the children's hospital," Kanaani wrote on his X account.

"Is the world waiting for the UN Security Council?!", Kanaani asked.

Then he responded to his own question by arguing that this UNSC has no will to stop the killing machine of "the Zionist regime" and end the genocide of Palestinians in the shadow of the US veto and the support of England and France for the "evil Zionist regime"!

