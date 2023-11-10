Expert outlines Iran president trip to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Evaluating the recent trip of Iran’s president to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Hassan Beheshtipour told ILNA that compared to the governments that worked in Iran in the last 30 years, Mr. Raisi's government has paid more attention to the strategic region of Central Asia.

He also said that Iran and Uzbekistan had extensive cooperation in the field of transportation, and there is a need for rail, air, and road agreements between the two countries.

One of the most important topics that can develop our cooperation with the countries of the region is cooperation in the field of energy, he noted.

