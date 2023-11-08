U.S. will direct Israel toward ceasefire policy in near future: Expert

Evaluating the recent trip by the U.S. secretary of state to the Middle East, Hadi Khosro Shahin told ILNA that Blinken's trip to the region should be considered in line with the American national defense and national security documents and the most important current concern of the Biden administration, which is to maintain or protect the policy of deterrence and prevention of war or its expansion.

America follows two negative and positive policies, he said, adding that one policy is based on deterrence and threats, which in some way raises clear and specific threats related to the entry of a third actor into the developments and war in Gaza.

Another one is the policy of deterrence that is based on denial not threats, but on persuasion of the other side on the basis that the other side cannot achieve its desired security, military, and political goals.

“At this point, what is urgently needed for the Americans is crisis control, which means that the scope of the war does not increase. This is why diplomacy with Iran has been strengthened in the form of direct and indirect diplomacy in recent days,” he noted.

In the next two or three weeks, the Biden administration will have to take a look at the past of its policies and move Israel to adopt a new policy, even perhaps towards a cease-fire policy, he explained.

That is because Biden will face overwhelming pressure with the possibility of losing the White House in the November 2024 election, the expert added.

