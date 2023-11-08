'Iran never involved in any attacks on US in Syria, Iraq'

Amir Saeid Iravani made the announcement through letters to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council Zhang Jun on Tuesday local time.

Iravani sent the letter to the top UN officials to reject the US baseless allegations made against Iran about a week ago.

As the ambassador stressed, what was declared in the US envoy’s letter against the Islamic Republic was ungrounded.

Below is the full text of Iravani’s letter:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful Excellency,

I am writing to you regarding the letter dated 30 October 2023, from the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2023/813), in which unproven and unfounded claims were made against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Further to our prior letters, particularly the one of 3 April 2023 (S/2023/242), I would like to emphasize the following points:

1- The allegations presented in the letter above are unfounded and are categorically rejected. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been involved in any actions or attacks directed at the United States military forces in Syria and Iraq.

2- The United States' attempt to invoke and rely on the right to self-defense as per Article 51 of the UN Charter to legitimize its unlawful military actions targeting civilians and critical infrastructure in Syria lacks legal basis and validity. It is an arbitrary and incorrect interpretation of Article 51 of the Charter. The clear purpose of such baseless allegations is to justify the United States' continuous violations of international law and the United Nations Charter within Syria's territory. Under international law, an occupying state is not entitled to resort to the right of self-defense as a valid justification for its unlawful actions within the territory under its occupation.

3- The Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations has repeatedly expressed strong opposition to the continued illegal presence of US military forces on Syrian territory, viewing it as a clear violation of international law and a flagrant disregard for Syria's national sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, and political independence. The Syrian Arab Republic has repeatedly urged the United States to end its occupation and unlawful presence in Syria.

4- The United States must stop its unlawful actions, end its illegal occupation, and adhere to its international legal obligations, including the pertinent resolutions of the Security Council, which require all Member States to uphold and respect Syria's national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. This is in the interest of regional and international peace and security.

5- Iran's presence in Syria is fully legal and in response to an official request from the Syrian government to combat terrorism. Iran reiterates, once again, its strong commitment to Syria's national sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, and political independence.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

