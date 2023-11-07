Iran, Egypt hold talks on Gaza, agree to continue negotiations

Iran’s Top Diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry held their telephone conversation on Monday night.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran and Egypt are two key Islamic countries and it is important that the two sides continue talks to help stop the Israeli regime’s attacks in Gaza and end the crisis there.

He also announced Iran’s readiness to send humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt.

The Egyptian foreign minister on his part stressed the importance of continued bilateral and multilateral negotiations to bring a ceasefire stop the war in Gaza, and dispatch humanitarian assistance there.

The phone talks between Amirabdollahian and Shoukry were the latest in diplomatic efforts by Iran to support the Palestinian people in Gaza since the war broke out there on October 7.

