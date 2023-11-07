Iran, Saudi FMs review latest development in Gaza

During the telephone conversation between Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart on Monday, they stressed holding an extraordinary meeting of the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to review the developments in Palestine, stop war crimes against Gaza and the West Bank, and continuously send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

At the request of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the heads of some other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the meeting of heads of Islamic countries will soon be held in Riyadh.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has scheduled to hold an extraordinary Islamic summit to discuss the Zionist brutalities against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

endNewsMessage1