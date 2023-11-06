Supreme Leader urges comprehensive support for Gazans

During a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran, Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh presented a report on the latest developments in Gaza and the crimes of the Zionist regime, as well as the latest developments in the West Bank.

The Supreme Leader, for his part, thanking the steadfast people of Gaza for their patience and resistance, strongly condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist regime with the direct support of the US and some Western countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed Iran's permanent policy of supporting the Palestinian Resistance forces against the Zionist occupiers.

Emphasizing the need for serious action by Islamic countries and international organizations, the Supreme Leader urged the comprehensive and practical support of Islamic governments for the people of Gaza.​

