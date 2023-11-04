Iran, Russia FMs discuss regional conflicts

According to Russian media, Lavrov elaborated on Russia's efforts in the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The two sides exchanged opinions about the current situation in the region and expressed concern about the continuation of conflicts in the Gaza Strip.

They also emphasized the need for a ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid to Palestine.

On October 7, the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise operation, dubbed Al-Aqsa Storm, outside Gaza after Israeli settlers repeatedly stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

The Zionist regime responded by pounding the besieged Gaza Strip after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group.





