UK gov't should look at developments in region with a realistic approach: Iran FM

"I recommend that the British government look at the developments in the region with a realistic approach," Amirabdollahian said.

In any approach, it should be known that the root of the Palestinian crisis goes back to the occupation of the Israeli regime.

Amirabdollahian added that from the point of view of international law, the people of the occupied country have the right to legitimate defense.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that, within the framework of the principles of international law, the principle of proportionality should also be taken into account in any war.

In this regard, the massacre of more than 9,000 Palestinian civilians, in an act of revenge and genocide openly declared by the Zionist regime, is not acceptable by any standards.

In response to the support statements of the British Foreign Minister for the Israeli regime, while recommending that the UK should look at the developments in the region with a realistic approach, he pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always fought the occupation phenomenon based on known principles and international laws, a He knows right.

The head of the country's diplomacy emphasized that the Israeli regime's genocide in Gaza should be stopped immediately and humanitarian aid should be widely provided to Gaza.

Amirabdollahian considered the extensive support of the US government to Tel Aviv as the reason for the increase in the intensity of the war in this region.

He said that the resistance forces in the region do not take orders from Iran, but they do so based on considerations and conditions and in line with their country's national security.

endNewsMessage1