Iran, Qatar stress ending Israel's war crimes

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in a phone call have stressed the need to immediately stop the Zionists' war crimes and send continuous humanitarian aid.

In their conversation on Friday, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

They also reviewed some initiatives on a temporary ceasefire or the possibility of the expansion of the scope of the war.

