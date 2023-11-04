Iran, Syria discuss Gaza genocide over phone

The responsibility for the consequences of the Zionist regime's crimes the killing of women, children, and civilians, and the widespread destruction of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip lies with the Zionist regime and the United States of America, Amirabdollahian said on his phone conversation with Mekdad on Friday.

Elaborating on Iran's latest diplomatic movements and consultations with the influential regional countries with the aim of stopping the war crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime and providing aid to the displaced people of Palestine, he stressed the Palestinian resistance readiness and strength and other resistance groups in the region to defend and stand against the enemy.

He also held the US and the Zionist regime responsible for the consequences of the crimes the killing of women, children, and civilians, and the extensive destruction of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Mekdad referred to Syria's decisive support for Palestine and the Axis of Resistance despite the country's problems.

He stressed the unity of the Islamic world to confront the Zionist apartheid regime and the need for the vigilance of the regional nations against the US and the Zionists.

He termed Syria's principled position in support of Palestine as definite and unchangeable.

