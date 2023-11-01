Supreme Leader: Bombardment of Gaza must be stopped immediately

He made the remarks during a meeting with a group of students from across the country in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah in Tehran on Wednesday, ahead of the 13th of Aban (November 4), which is the National Student Day and also the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.

“What Islamic governments must insist on is the immediate cessation of crimes in Gaza. They must immediately stop the [Israeli] bombing of Gaza and block the export of oil and food to the Zionist regime,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the battle is not between Gaza and Israel, but between truth and falsehood and between the power of faith and the power of arrogance.

The people of Gaza, he said, managed to “move the human conscience” with their patience.

“Look what is happening in the world; in Western countries, in Britain, France, Italy, and various US states, people come in large crowds to the streets and chant slogans against Israel and the US itself,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by students was a blow by the Iranian nation to Washington.

“The US was disgraced on [November 4, 1979]. This was the blow of the Iranian nation to America,” he said.

He explained that the Americans harmed the Iranian nation on two November 4 occasions, one being in 1964, when they forced Imam Khomeini into exile, and the second being the massacre of students in Tehran in 1978 at the hands of the former Pahlavi regime.

“During the fateful days of the Iranian nation’s revolutionary movement, the Shah’s police slaughtered students right in front of the University [of Tehran],” he noted.

“It was ten months after the victory of the Revolution, [on November 4, 1979], when the students entered the [US] embassy, captured the embassy, and revealed the secrets and confidential documents of that embassy,” the Supreme Leader added.

