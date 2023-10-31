Amirabdollahian leaves Doha for Ankara

The main focus of Hossein Amirabdollahian's trip to Turkiye is the Palestinian issue and stopping the war.

Amirabdollahian, in his regional trip, which started on Tuesday morning traveled to Doha and held talks with the Qatari emir, prime minister and foreign minister, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, and the Foreign Minister of Thailand.

Helping the people in Gaza, lifting the siege, ending crime and war, and the issue of civilian prisoners were among the most important topics discussed in these meetings.

