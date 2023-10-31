Iran FM, Hamas official discuss latest situation in Gaza

Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

This is the second meeting between Amirabdollahian and Haniyeh in Doha after the victory of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

There is no doubt that the people and resistance of Palestine are the decisive victors of the clashes against the Zionist regime, Amirabdollahian said, adding that the Zionist regime has collapsed and the definite outcome of this battle will be nothing but the decisive victory of the people and the Palestinian resistance.

The top Iranian diplomat described the world’s support for Palestine at the recent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as unprecedented anti-Israel demonstrations and gatherings of nations in various countries of the region, Europe, and the US as a sign of the increasing global hatred of the Zionist regime and its supporters.

Earlier, Amirabdollahian met with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and discussed the recent developments in Palestine.

The top Iranian diplomat will leave Qatar for Turkiye.

