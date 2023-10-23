Tehran 3+3 meeting shows progress of political-security discourse in South Caucasus region: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Afifeh Abedi said that regardless of the outcome of the meeting, the holding of the 3+3 foreign ministers' meeting should be considered a successful activism for Iran.

This meeting can reduce the complexity of the situation in the South Caucasus and help to establish and strengthen mutual trust-building mechanisms to strengthen regional security and cooperation between the countries of the region and the regional neighbors of the Caucasus, she said.

At the same time, this meeting will limit the space for the opportunism of extra-regional powers, he noted.

Holding the Tehran meeting in its own way sends the message that the countries of the region and the Caucasus neighbors are aware of the importance of the regional framework and the need for collective agreement to advance political-security and economic plans in the region, he added.

The second 3+3 meeting will kick off in Tehran on Monday with the presence of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran.