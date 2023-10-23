Iran FM, Hamas official discuss developments in Gaza

The two officials discussed the latest issues related to the Zionist regime of Israel’s aggression against Gaza, Shehab news agency of Palestine reported late on Sunday.

The discussion followed after reviewing all possible ways to cease the Zionists' crimes.

No further details have been released about the talks.

Amirabdollahian had already held a telephone conversation with Sameh Shoukry about a halt to the regimes’ aggression and dispatch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

On October 16, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters at his weekly press briefing that the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt is the only way to send aid to the stricken people in Gaza.

After the October 7 unprecedented operation dubbed Al Aqsa Storm from south of Gaza against the Zionist bases in the occupied lands, the Palestinian Resistance groups attacked the bases with 5,000 rockets only in 20 minutes.

Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and the Zionist regime of Israel, the death toll has passed 4,600 while nearly 15,000 others have been wounded.