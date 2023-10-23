President Raisi: US complicit in Israeli crimes

Speaking in a meeting with South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor in Tehran on Sunday, Raisi said the US is complicit in the crimes of Israel against the defenseless people of Gaza by sending military equipment and weapons to the regime.

He said the United States has also blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution in condemnation of the Israeli atrocities.

“So, there is no longer any hope for this Council to play a role in maintaining global peace," he added.

He praised support of the South African government and nation for the Palestinian people in their battle against Israel.

Pointing to Israel's crimes against civilians, especially the Palestinian women and children, the Iranian president hailed the “responsible” stance of South Africa in opposing the Tel Aviv regime being granted observer status at the African Union.

Pandor, for her part, said Iran’s membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies was the outcome of consensus among the member states.

Iran can play an effective role in developing the BRICS group of emerging economies was the outcome of consensus among the member states.

Iran can play an effective role in developing the BRICS position and promoting collective efforts to achieve progress, the South African minister said.

She noted that South Africa is keen to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic sector, with Iran.