Tehran to host second 3+3 meeting today

The meeting will address the issues of the South Caucasus region, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the need to expand regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit, and energy fields.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently announced that he had agreed to hold a meeting within the 3+3 format as proposed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The 3+3 format was established with the aim of resolving regional problems through the inclusion of regional countries and the exclusion of extra-regional and Western countries.

The first 3+3 meeting was held in Moscow last year at the level of deputy foreign ministers and without the presence of Georgia.

Hosting the 3+3 meeting is expected to be an important step in the direction of the Raisi administration’s good neighborliness policy, expansion of friendly relations with neighbors, and resolving regional problems without foreign interference.