End of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran is a victory for Tehran: Expert

Evaluating the announcement of the end of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, Reza Nasri told ILNA that the expiration of the Security Council's restrictions on missiles against Iran means that from now on, there is no obstacle to Iran in this field from the point of view of international law.

Given that the European Troika announced that they want the continuation of Iran's arms embargoes, the expert noted that the failure of European countries to adhere to this commitment will damage their credibility and cause more darkness in the relations between Iran and the West.

He emphasized that the expiration of these restrictions and sanctions is both a long-term "legal" achievement and a "political" victory for Iran in the current situation.