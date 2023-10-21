'US military support for Israeli regime to complicate situation'

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler in a phone conversation have discussed recent regional developments, especially Gaza Strip.

The phone call came nearly two weeks after the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which started on Oct. 7, during which, they discussed recent developments in the region, as well as bilateral and regional defense and security issues.

Major General Bagheri in the phone conversation emphasized that the recent actions of the Zionist regime intensified the pressures and boldness and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.

He said that serious action should be taken to prevent the continuation of the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and to provide civilians with humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, warning against the possible consequences.

The top Iranian general termed the US support, including the provision of weapons and heavy ammunition for the Zionist regime, as the participation of the US Government in the crimes of the Zionist regime, and considered it the cause of the complication of the situation in Gaza.

Turkish National Defense Minister, for his part in the conversation, talking about the actions of the Turkish Government for reducing tension and halting conflicts, emphasized that his country will continue these efforts.