Iran FM, Algerian counterpart emphasize stopping Zionist aggression

In a telephone conversation late on Thursday, Amirabdollahian and his Algerian counterpart exchanged views about the latest developments in bilateral ties, and regional developments, especially the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Palestine.

He added that the immediate priority in the current situation is to halt the crimes of the Zionist regime against the people in the Gaza Strip and to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Referring to the war crimes of the Zionist regime in targeting civilians, especially the recent attack on a hospital in central Gaza, Amirabdullahian stressed the need to increase diplomatic consultations between Islamic countries to stop crimes against civilians and send humanitarian aid to the defenseless residents of Gaza.

The Algerian counterpart, for his part, referred to the recent developments in Palestine, terming the ongoing situation as the result of the failure of political plans for the Palestinians to achieve their legitimate and national rights to have an independent country.

Ahmed Attaf called for putting an end to violence against innocent Palestinian citizens and emphasized sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.