Iran FM says region is like a powder keg

The foreign minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters before leaving Jeddah for Tehran.

He said that all the foreign ministers participating in the OIC extraordinary meeting were unanimous that the Zionist war crimes against Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank must come to an end.

Amirabdollahian said that in his bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other Muslim countries, there were harsh criticisms about US President Joe Biden who paid a visit to the region to show support for the Zionist regime while a hospital in Gaza was targeted by the Zionist bombs where more than 1,000 civilians, patients and health workers were martyred.

The foreign minister added that all the participating foreign ministers were worried about the spread of war, which he believed was inevitable with the course of the developments.

“I would like to announce once again loudly from Jeddah that time is running out and if the warmongers think that they can remove the resistance and Hamas from Gaza, they are mistaken,” Amirabdollahian said.

Long ago, they claimed to disarm and remove Lebanon’s Hezbollah while now the world sees that Hezbollah is in its strongest conditions, he added.