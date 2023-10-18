There is no sign of new development regarding JCPOA: Expert

Evaluating the end of Iran’s arms, missile, and drone embargo under the JCPOA terms, Koroosh Ahmadi told ILNA that at least in the current situation, there are no signs that indicate the possibility of a new development in connection with the JCPOA.

The important point is that the three European countries have made it clear that they do not intend to take any action to activate the trigger mechanism and return all previous sanctions resolutions of the UN Security Council against Iran, he added.

Evidence indicates that Iran and America have reached an agreement within the framework of some kind of "unwritten understanding" and it is likely that this unwritten understanding will last at least until after the American presidential election in November next year and the beginning of the next U.S. administration, he emphasized.