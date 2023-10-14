Iran, Syrian FMs discuss Palestine in Damascus

Amirabdollahian arrived in Damascus on Friday afternoon to hold talks with Syrian officials after his visits to Iraq and Lebanon.

Shortly after arriving in the Syrian capital, he held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

In the meeting, some bilateral and regional issues, especially developments in Palestine, were discussed and conferred on by the two top diplomats.

As the first stop of his regional tour, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday morning where he held talks with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country.

He then traveled to Beirut and held talks with high-ranking Lebanese officials earlier today, as well as the leaders of the Resistance groups in the country such as Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrollah as well as senior Palestinian Hamas officials.

While in Beirut, Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday during which he said that the ongoing operation by the Palestinian resistance groups against Israel "was a move solely by Palestinians and a natural response to constant extremism of the Zionist regime".