Iran condemns terrorist blast in Afghanistan

In his Friday message over the blast in a mosque in Afghanistan, Kanaani condemned the terrorist act extended his condolences to the bereaved families, and wished good health and speedy recovery for the injured.

He considered the targeting of prayers in a mosque as one of the most vicious terrorist crimes.

According to official media, a blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north, in which at least 17 were martyred and 20 were injured.