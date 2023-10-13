Iran parliament speaker discusses Gaza situation with 7 counterparts

On Thursday, Qalibaf held talks with the speakers of the parliaments from Turkiye, Algeria, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Oman, and Kuwait regarding the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian official condemned the massacre of the Palestinian people, especially women and children, and urged the speakers of the Islamic states to follow up on the problem at the international level with the aim of upholding the rights of the oppressed Palestinians.

He also underlined the need for an immediate halt to the cruel strikes by the Zionist regime against Gaza, calling for cooperation among Islamic nations to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the oppressed people.

Qalibaf further called on his counterparts to hold a video conference of the speakers of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) as soon as possible in a bid to put an end to the cruel Israeli attacks and find practical solutions for assisting the Palestinians.

The speakers of the Islamic countries welcomed Qalibaf's suggestion to hold a meeting to pave the way for the end of the attacks by the Zionist regime.