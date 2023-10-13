‘Zionist regime crimes against Palestinians amount to crimes against humanity’

Speaking at a ceremony in Shiraz to mark the start of the new academic year, President Raisi stated that in accordance with international law, those who perpetrate such acts and support the crimes should be held accountable.

The United States should also be held accountable for the Israeli regime’s actions against women and children and the destruction of their homes, he said, noting that such crimes are not limited to recent incidents because the Zionists have been destroying houses and killing children and women for more than 70 years.

President Raisi expressed his hope for divine protection over the Palestinian people and congratulated them on the significant victories achieved by the Palestinian resistance movement in recent days.