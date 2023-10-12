Raisi, bin Salman discuss Palestine developments over phone

The 45-minute conversation centered on the latest developments in Palestine and the necessity of halting the crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied lands, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to the President, Mohammad Jamshidi, wrote on his account on the X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday evening.

“In the first phone call between Ayatollah Raisi & HRH Mohammed bin Salman, the 2 agreed on the need to end war crimes against Palestine. Islamic unity was stressed & both believed the regime's crimes & the US green light would cause destructive insecurity for the regime & backers,” Jamshidi wrote.

This conversation comes in the wake of an operation dubbed Al Aqsa Storm staged by Palestinian Resistance fighters against the Zionist regime on Saturday, October 7.

The operation, which originated from Gaza in the occupied lands, has been unprecedented against the occupying regime for the past 75 years.