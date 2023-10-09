Zionist regime attacks on Gaza to further complicate situation: Iran FM

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Hungary's Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Siarto exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral relations and recent developments in West Asia, especially Palestine.

Referring to the repeated violations of UN resolutions, the continued occupation of Palestinian lands, and the continuation of settlement constructions by the Zionist regime, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that "the continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza in the current situation will complicate the situation and increase the possibility of the spread of war."

Amirabdolhian also highlighted the repeated violation of international laws and the spread of warmongering policies by the Zionist regime.

The Hungarian foreign minister also pointed out that dialogue and cooperation is the right solution to resolve regional conflicts and stated that Hungary always wants to establish peace and save people's lives in such situations.

Expressing hope for the end of this conflict in the Middle East, Siarto emphasized the need for all countries to bear responsibility and play their own parts.

In the conversation, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the positive trend of relations based on mutual trust.