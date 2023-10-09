Iran president urges Muslim governments to stand with Palestine

The Iranian president made the remark in a message, a day after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched a surprise multipronged offensive against the Israeli regime, with Palestinian fighters infiltrating Israeli towns and illegal settlements and a barrage of rockets being fired from Gaza.

The operation, code-named al-Aqsa Storm, was in response to Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, frequent desecrations of the al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as increased settler violence.

“Muslim governments must enter the scene along with the Islamic community in supporting the Palestinian people. The Zionist enemy should also understand that the equation has changed; warmongering is detrimental to the Zionists,” President Raisi said in his message.

“The Palestinian people are victorious in this battle,” he added.

The Iranian president further stated that the Islamic Republic supports the “legitimate defense” of the Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime.

He added that the Zionist regime and its supporters are responsible for instability in the region and must be held accountable.