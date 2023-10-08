Iran condoles death of Afghans in deadly earthquake

The quake, which registered a magnitude of 6.3, struck 25 miles west of Herat city in the western Herat province on Saturday, resulting in the loss of at least 100 lives.

Kanaani expressed his sympathy to the acting government and the people of Afghanistan on Sunday. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a rapid recovery for those injured in the devastating event.

He also expressed Iran’s solidarity with Afghanistan during this difficult time.