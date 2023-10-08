Iranian, Turkish FMs review developments in Palestine

According to a Saturday report, the discussion was held over the phone late on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers stressed the importance of respecting the rights of the Palestinian people.

Amirabdollahian described the move made by the Palestinian Resistance movement as spontaneous and as a result of the Zionist regime’s continuous crimes against Palestine.

The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic also underlined the need to preserve solidarity and coherence among the Islamic countries to support the holy Quds and the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Early on Saturday, the Palestinian Resistance fighters staged a full-scale operation against the Zionist regime.

The operation which started from Gaza in the occupied lands has been unprecedented against the occupying regime for the past 75 years.

Following the Resistance operation called “Al-Aqsa Storm” against the Zionist regime, 250 Zionists have been killed and 40 have been arrested by the Palestinian Resistance group so far.