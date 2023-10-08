‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ spontaneous move by Palestinians to defend their rights: Iran

Speaking on Saturday, the spokesman said, based on international law, the Palestinians’ right to self-defense against occupation, aggression, and organized terrorism by the Zionist regime is a legal right.

Palestinians were left with no choice but resistance and self-reliance in the face of continued desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by “extremist and racist Zionists”, the killings of innocent people, especially women and children, as well as crimes against prisoners in the wake of inaction by the international community and those claiming to defend human rights, Kanaani noted.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran holds the Zionist regime and its supporters responsible for the continued bloodshed of the Palestinian people, while calling on the Islamic countries to voice support for the Palestinians’ rights and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.