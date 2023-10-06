Iran is ‘strategic partner’ of Russia: Senior Duma official

Topilin, who is the chairman of the Committee of the State Duma on Economic Policy, made the comment on Wednesday night as he hosted an Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Hamid Reza Babaie, the head of the Iranian parliament’s budget and planning committee.

The Russian official said that projects jointly pursued by Iran and Russia, including the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), benefit the two sides, and stressed the need for accelerating the implementation of such projects.

He also emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Babaie, on his part, said that conditions are ripe for the further expansion of ties between Iran and Russia, as the two countries are targeted by Western sanctions and they are standing up against unilateral policies in the world.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was also present in the talks. He announced Iran’s readiness to share its experience in Islamic banking with Russia.