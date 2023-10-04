Iran, Azerbaijan to hold joint naval drill in Caspian Sea

Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, discussed the naval drills during a meeting with a delegation led by Captain Mohammad Reza Khazai, the commander of naval operations of the Iranian Army, in Baku on Wednesday, Russian news agency Sputnik reported, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Both navy officials stressed the importance of holding a joint naval exercise in the Caspian Sea, as part of efforts to expand military cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The date of the exercises has not been announced yet.