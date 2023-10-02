Any change to geopolitics of Caucasus will destabilize region: Iran

Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), made the remarks during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, in Tehran on Sunday.

The two security officials discussed issues of bilateral interest, as well as regional developments, especially the recent conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ahmadian underlined the Islamic Republic's fundamental policy of closer cooperation and interaction with its neighboring countries. He called for constructive dialogues between regional countries to pave the way for enduring peace and security in the region.

Azerbaijan’s military launched an operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, announcing 24 hours later to have won control over the enclave, which is internationally recognized as being part of Azerbaijan’s territory, but has been populated by ethnic Armenians.

Since then, most of the enclave’s population of 120,000 has fled to Armenia.

Ahmadian said Iran is ready to “provide the necessary platforms” to facilitate discussions between regional countries.

Grigoryan, secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, agreed with Ahmadian that any change in the region’s geopolitics could destabilize and escalate crises.

He stressed the need for all parties to strive for peace and security in the Caucasus.

The Armenian official also called for closer economic and trade relations with Iran.