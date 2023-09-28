​Zangezur corridor could harm Iran’s interests: expert

The expert, Mirqassem Momeni, told ILNA that “any energy corridor established without the presence of Iran is not in the interest of Iran and will harm us because the gas export agreements are long-term.”

Commenting on the impact of the gas export line passing through Azerbaijan and Nakhchevan, Momeni said, “If this line is implemented, we will be deprived of many transit routes. And if Iran is not allowed to participate in this line, this will harm us a lot in terms of security.”

He added, “But if Iran is present as the fifth option and gets its rights, this can benefit our country because we can use the capacities of this line.”

“In any case, we should also keep in mind that the gas of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is not enough to compete with Iran. Iran has the second-largest gas resources in the world. Turkey can't ignore Iran either, because the more energy this country receives, the more it can export,” the expert said.

He noted, “Any energy line that is built without the presence of Iran; In fact, it is not in the interest of our country and we will suffer, so it is necessary to pay more serious attention to these issues in this situation and to be able to secure our rights by negotiating and creating a suitable solution.”