Iran never pursuing nuclear weapons: President Raisi

In an interview with CNN, the Iranian defended his country’s enrichment of uranium to a 60 percent purity level and said it was a response to the European states not living up to their end of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Raisi categorically dismissed Iran's enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade levels, and said, "It was officially announced that the action that we intend to take is not intended to reach nuclear weapons of any type or a military dimension of any type, but it is… a response for the lack of commitment demonstrated by the Europeans."

He also reiterated Tehran’s long-standing conviction that the Islamic Republic does not plan to acquire a nuclear bomb.

Iran announced that it was enriching uranium to 60% in 2021, following an attack on its above-ground nuclear facility in Natanz, which Tehran blamed on the Israeli regime, according to the American media outlet.