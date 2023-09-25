News code : ۱۴۰۰۳۵۴
Iran, Russia nuclear chiefs meet in Vienna
Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, who is in Vienna to participate in the annual meeting of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), met the Head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, which has yet to be held in the Austrian capital.
Eslami and Likhachev held constructive talks on the development of cooperation and bilateral relations, as well as nuclear interactions between the two countries.