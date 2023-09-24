Amirabdollahian meets UN chief in New York

During the meeting, which took place at Guterres’s office on Saturday evening, Amirabdolahian informed the UN chief about the good progress achieved in Iran’s relations with its neighbors as well as some Arab and Islamic countries.

He also referred to the recent exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US and the release of the former’s frozen assets in South Korea, saying Tehran is in contact with Washington to revive the nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The exchange of messages with the US is ongoing, and the plan of the Sultan of Oman is still on the table; if the other parties are ready, we are serious about returning to the JCPOA so that all parties return to their commitments in the JCPOA within the framework of the Oman initiative, he said.

The chief Iranian diplomat also pointed to Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying that whenever the IAEA acts within the technical framework, things move in the right direction.

But things go awry when others prioritize their political views over the agency’s professional affairs, he hastened to add.

Amirabdollahian also reiterated that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s doctrine.

Guterres, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and thanked Amirabdollahian for sharing the points and for his diplomatic initiatives in resolving problems, removing obstacles, and improving relations with countries.