Iran’s top diplomat meets Saudi counterpart in New York

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest between Iran and Saudi Arabia and discussed regional developments.

This marks the fourth meeting between Amirabdollahian and bin Farhan since Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore their diplomatic relations in March.

Prior to this, the two diplomats had met in Beijing, Tehran, and Riyadh.

On Saturday, Amirabdollahian also met with Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to the official Saudi news agency, the two sides discussed Iran’s cooperation with the OIC and ways to enhance joint initiatives.

They also deliberated on issues of mutual interest, including the Palestinian cause, the situation in Afghanistan, and the organization’s efforts to counter Islamophobia.